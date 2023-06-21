NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of various illegal narcotics and a firearm, North Myrtle Beach police said on Facebook.
While on patrol June 14, North Myrtle Beach police officer Lannone received a call about a possible intoxicated driver operating a black pick-up truck, according to the post.
Lannone located the truck driving on Highway 17, police said. He conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle.
The search found 6 grams of cocaine, 11.14 grams of crack, 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 9 xanax pills, 21 oxycodone pills, 9 ecstasy pills, and a High Point ACP rifle, according to the post.
The Facebook post thanked Lannone and the person who called 911 to report the possible intoxicated driver.
