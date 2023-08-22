NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tugboat that sank two weeks ago in 30 feet of water off the coast of North Myrtle Beach has been recovered and moved to a South Carolina shipyard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Three people had to be rescued when the 59-foot push tug Jacqueline sank on Aug 8. The Coast Guard said on Monday that the “circumstances regarding the incident are ongoing.”

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

The boat had about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard when it sank, the Coast Guard said, but there were no reports of any “shoreline impacts.” A half-mile safety zone that was in place during the salvage operation has been lifted.

The salvage operation began a week ago after a crane and barge operated by Resolve Marine arrived at the scene. According to the Coast Guard, the tug was “lifted, de-watered and prepared for movement” before it was towed to a shipyard to be inspected.