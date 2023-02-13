NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Valentine’s Day means candy, flowers, chocolates and a romantic dinner. At 21 Main in North Myrtle Beach, they know just how busy this night can be.

“Oh goodness,” said Casey Mungavin, the restaurant’s director of sales, said. “I hope you have your reservation.”

21 Main is known for its steaks cooked to perfection, but the restaurant prides itself on the experience, which is why reservations for Valentine’s Day fill up weeks in advance.

“We pretty much started booking for Valentine’s Day about a month and a half prior to,” Mungavin said.

It is a night the 21 Main team prepares for months in advance. This year, in particular, the restaurant had to make some changes for longer delivery times and supply chain issues.

“We definitely accommodate the longer delivery times, and we’ve made a price fix menu with particular items,” Mungavin said. “We’ve taken our large ala carte menu and shrunk it down a little bit for this evening.”

Mungavin said the team at 21 Main has Valentine’s Day dinner down to a science. When the dining room is packed, it means the team has to be a well-oiled machine.

“We’ve done it so many years, so the communication is great,” Mungavin said. “[It’s about] being well organized, knowing what’s coming in, knowing who’s at the table, and then communication with the kitchen. We have a smile. They have a smile. Everyone’s happy.”

Even though the night can be stressful, it is rewarding. Autumn McManus, the restaurant’s manager, works on the floor during the big night and loves every second of it.

“We work on a resort, so we’re always seeing weddings and people in that moment of love,” McManus said. “Being here on Valentine’s Day, it just reminds you how important it is to have that in your life.”

Online reservations may be full, but if you have your heart set on having a romantic dinner at 21 Main, not all hope is lost.

“The best way to get that last-minute reservation is to call the restaurant directly and ask for a manager,” Mungavin said. “They’re the only ones that’ll be able to kind of know what we have hidden on the side just in case.”