NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys.

Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday,” the family said in a statement released Tuesday by the Morgan and Morgan law firm. “Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father of two children.”

Johnson’s death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler on Tuesday.

The family said Johnson was hard working and an inspiration.

“Our family and his friends are beyond heartbroken to be facing this tragic loss,” the statement reads. “Our family has come together from near and far to support each other, remember Quentin, and celebrate his life. We will honor his memory and mourn his loss the only way we know how — together.”

John Morgan, Kristian Cross and Joe Sandefur, the attorney’s representing Johnson’s family, said it appears the restaurant knew about previous violent threats made by the coworker and that this shooting could’ve been prevented.

“We are working to learn as much as we can about how ownership and management at Nacho Hippo responded to these alleged threats, because their actions — or inactions — have had the gravest possible consequences,” the attorneys’ statement reads.

Lafredia Cortlet Todd was arrested not far from the location of the shooting and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing, according to a news release.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a female stating that she just shot a male, according to an incident report. The victim was found in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his head.