NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A shark was captured on video eating a stingray near Sea Cabin Pier in North Myrtle Beach.

WARNING: The video below may be graphic for some viewers.

Luke Wyles said he was fishing at the pier when he thought had a flounder at first. When he pulled it to the surface it was a stingray. That’s when a shark started attacking it.