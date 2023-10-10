NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a woman from Youngsville, North Carolina and forcing her to drive across state lines to Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Danny Denton of Youngsville was arrested and charged with kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the report, the victim’s daughter called dispatch to report the incident and provided police with a description of the suspect, the victim, and the vehicle.

The daughter also told police that a knife was involved in the incident.

On Monday, police were called to Walmart at 550 North Highway 17 in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Upon police arrival, the car was located, but police observed no one was in the car, according to the report.

One of the officers went inside the store to the loss prevention office to locate the suspect and the victim on the real-time camera system, while other officers stood by each main door in case they came outside.

One of the officers was able to locate the victim and the suspect inside the store. Officers approached them and ordered the male suspect to the floor, and he was detained.

The victim informed officers of the details of the day that led up to that point. The victim went to Denton’s house in Youngsville to take him to the grocery store, according to the report. upon her arrival, Denton was irate and accused her of conspiracy involving placing snakes inside of his home.

Denton then grabbed a steak knife and held it to her throat and threatened to kill her if she did not drive him where he demanded, according to the report.

The victim drove Denton to a friend’s house nearby, but the friend was not home. Denton then told her to drive to Myrtle Beach. Before leaving North Carolina, Denton told the victim to stop at a bank, take out $200 from her account and give it to him, according to the report.

During the drive, Denton sat directly behind her seat and threatened to stab her with the knife if she did not comply. The victim said she feared for her life and did everything he said.

She requested to use the restroom during the trip and Denton limited her restroom access, escorted her to the restroom, took her phone from her, and stood outside the door, according to the report.

The victim said she attempted to gain the attention of other drivers on the highway by flashing her high beams, flashing her brake lights, but she did not gain help that way, the report said.

When the victim and suspect arrived in Myrtle Beach, the victim’s husband called her and asked her where she was. She told him she was on her way to Myrtle Beach; her husband asked her if she was being forced to go and she responded yes, according to the report.

Her husband continued to get information from her by asking her yes or no questions because of her close proximity to Denton. The victim was able to tell her husband that they were passing Cherry Grove trying to find the nearest Walmart.

When the two arrived at Walmart, Denton walked out of view for a moment and the victim her husband and told him about the knife being involved in the situation. Denton rejoined the victim and began gathering items for his stay in Myrtle Beach. A few moments later, officers located them, and Denton was detained, according to the report.

The victim told police she wanted to press charges for kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

According to the report, Denton admitted post-Miranda that he held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her. Denton was then placed under arrest and transported to a North Myrtle Beach jail.

The victim completed a voluntary statement and victim’s right form with an officer, according to the report. An officer walked to the vehicle with her and observed a knife in the backseat. She identified the knife as the weapon that Denton threatened her with.

The knife was placed into evidence and police found out the suspect was wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping and a fugitive warrant was submitted, according to the report.