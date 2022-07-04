NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A waterspout was spotted Monday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, along with an apparent fox on the beach.

Video taken at about 7 a.m. from Kyle Warren shows the waterspout. Shortly before the waterspout was spotted, a News13 viewer sent a photo of what appears to be a fox on the beach in the area of 1st Avenue North.

Courtesy: Kimberly Nida

Courtesy: Kimberly Nida

Courtesy: Kyle Warren via Storyful

The area is under a special marine warning until 1:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.