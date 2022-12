NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A New York woman died Wednesday from injuries suffered when she was hit by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Justine Roberts, 64, of Yonkers, New York, was hit on Nov. 23 while trying to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop, McSpadden said.

No additional information was immediately available.

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident.

