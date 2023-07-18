NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is desperately looking for help to take care of her family after losing her husband in a car crash in Horry County.

Ana Brown lost her 41-year-old husband, Thomas Brown, one month ago on Father’s Day. An alleged drunk driver landed on top of their car off Robert Edge Parkway.

The car crushed her, her husband and three children.

“This is so overwhelming I just don’t know what to do anymore,” Brown said.

Ana and Thomas Brown decided to spend their Father’s Day at the park and go out for dinner, having no idea that day would be their last together.

Nancy Bishop, the alleged drunk driver, is still in the hospital awaiting charges in connection with Thomas Brown’s death.

“They told me on the way to the ambulance that he was dead,” Brown said. “I was so happy that my babies were alive but so sad that my husband was dead. Just couldn’t believe it.”

Ana Brown has three children, a 6, 5 and 1-year-old. Her two oldest children have autism.

She said she can tell that losing their father has had an impact on them.

“He was really happy, now he’s always like, just gloomy,” Brown said. “He’s no longer happy boy like he used to be.”

Thomas Brown took care of their family financially and helped a lot around the house. Ana Brown is now bed-ridden for months from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Brown said she is struggling to take care of her kids, pay her medical bills, funeral costs and deal with the loss of her husband.

She said her children help keep her going.

“Honestly, if I didn’t have my kids, I think I would probably just roll in a ball and die,” Brown said.

Brown said Child Protective Services has threatened to take her children away because she is immobile. Her sister lives in Honduras and wants to help Ana, but the US Embassy in Honduras continues to decline her appointment.

She spoke with Sen. Tim Scott Tuesday morning on the phone, who said he would try his best to help.

“If Mr. Tim Scott’s people can help me, I would just be so thankful that there is somebody out there looking out for the people suffering,” she said. “Because it’s just way too much.”

Ana Brown wants people to know drunk driving impacts families like it did to hers.

To help donate to the Brown family, click here.