Northbound lanes of Hwy. 17 in Surfside Beach closed due to crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The northbound lanes of Highway 17 at 5th Avenue North in Surfside Beach are closed due to a crash, according to Surfside Beach police.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

