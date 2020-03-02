Northbound lanes of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach closed due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Myrtle Beach has caused lanes of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to close.

The northbound lanes of Kings Hwy. near 25th Avenue South are closed because of the crash, the Myrtle Beach Police Department says in a tweet.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route while crews work to clear the scene.

Northbound lanes of Kings Hwy are closed at 25th Ave South due to a motor vehicle crash in the roadway. Please take an alternate route to avoid delays while crews work to reopen the roadway. pic.twitter.com/mgFVZcBVho — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) March 2, 2020

