Nutritionist weighs in on New Year’s weight loss resolutions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nutritionists say most people end their New Year’s health resolution within two weeks of starting.

Jason Flanagan, a nutritionist and certified trainer at Finish Strong Training, says when taking on the goal of weight loss people should start small.

“Just make small attainable changes and then progressively get more aggressive,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan says many quit a new diet because they don’t know where to start.

“A lot of people have that two week turnaround. So pretty much that second to third week of January you see a lot less people in the gym. A lot less people are ordering from the lower calorie portion of the menus,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan suggests hiring a professional to build a meal and exercise plan specific for you.

“You can expect some sort of an assessment whether it’s physical or nutrition based. Find out your background and what environmental factors are bouncing in on your every day life,” said Flanagan.

Experts say a successful weight loss plan will focus more on a healthy diet than it will on exercise – adding in more protein and leafy foods.

“You cannot out train a bad diet,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan says cutting out diary, sugar, and drinking more water will quickly make small improvements.

He says crash dieting is not the answer.

“Juices are great because they are very nutrient dense. I think it’s a great supplement, but if you’re looking for a quick fix that is not going to be it. There’s no such thing as a quick fix within nutrition,” said Flanagan.