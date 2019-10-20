NWS confirms tornado touch-down in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service is confirming a tornado touched down early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Meteorologists say an EF0 tornado touched down at around 1:52 Sunday morning. The tornado brought wind speeds of 85 mph.

Surveyors observed a path of spotty damage in an area that included the 600 block of 6th Avenue South, the KOA campground, the 800 block of Columbia Drive, among other locations nearby.

This information comes from NWS meteorologist Carl Morgan.

He was one of the meteorologists who surveyed the area Sunday, looking for evidence a tornado had touched down.

This is the full list of locations surveyed by the NWS Sunday:

800 block of Columbia Drive

Intersection of Pine Drive and Highway 15

End of 7th Avenue South

600 block of 6th Avenue South

KOA Campground (wasn’t on initial damage report list, but snapped trees were observed there)

More details are expected to be released later on. Count on News13 for updates.