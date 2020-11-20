NWS issues flood warnings for Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee rivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers.

The Waccamaw River near Conway is currently near “minor flood stage” but is expected to rise to a near “moderate flood stage” by Tuesday, according to the NWS. Additional rises are possible.

The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry is currently in moderate flood stage, but should fall into minor flood stage later Friday.

These rises in water levels are due to the heavy rain that fell in across much of North Carolina last week, according to Horry County Government.

The expected flooding will be similar to the event Horry County saw in February of this year, however, data indicates the water levels should be slightly lower than that event overall.

Water levels are expected to peak in the middle of next week. Horry County officials anticipate some flooding is possible in low-lying areas and roadways.

Please use caution if encountering flood waters.

Individuals with interests along all waterways in Horry County are advised to stay updated on water level forecasts here.