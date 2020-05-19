Ocean Boulevard businesses work to serve crowds, prepare for holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over the weekend downtown Myrtle Beach businesses saw more profit than they have in nearly two months.

“This weekend has been our busiest and we made a lot in sales. Honestly, we’re grateful for that,” said Janelle Rutledge, manager of Mr. Rolls on Ocean Boulevard.

One local print shop says it would have been a perfect weekend until visitors turned violent on each other.

Tin Roof Music Joint, also on Ocean, was closed for seven weeks until outdoor seating was allowed again.

General Manager Jonathon Talbot says staff took a week to train on new guidelines, a brand new menu, and adjust to new hours.

He says chicken wings are hard to get come dinner time.

“It’s been a little bit different in that everybody reopens all at the same time, so we’re running out of food. We’re running out of change to make change. We’re going to have a beer shortage. So different things like that we are constantly adjusting to,” said Talbot.

Talbot says out-of-state visitors seem to be understanding of South Carolina guidelines.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge with music and not having full capacity inside and having a band and DJ, but it has been a fun. Everybody’s here to have fun,” said Talbot.

Rutledge says it’s been challenging to serve crowds, because she is understaffed.

“Now it’s just me and two other people and the waves are just crazy,” said Rutledge.

She says the shop is wiped clean after every crowd.

With more anticipated visitors coming to the Grand Strand this holiday weekend, Talbot says his staff is prepared for crowds.

“We’ll have a little bit of extra security on hand to make sure that we’re prepared for it,” said Talbot.