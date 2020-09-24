Ocean Drive Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Drive Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.

According to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools, Ocean Drive Elementary was one of six schools in South Carolina and one of 367 schools across the country to earn the award.

Ocean Drive Elementary received the award for exemplary high performance measured by student achievement being in the top 15% on state assessments for English language arts and mathematics, Bourcier said.

Ocean Drive Elementary is the 14th school in the district to get the award, Bourcier said. These schools won in the past decade:

Ocean Bay Elementary School (2019)

HCS Early College High School (2017)

Forestbrook Middle School (2015)

Myrtle Beach Intermediate School (2015)

Lakewood Elementary School (2015)

Socastee Elementary School (2014)

Forestbrook Elementary (2012)

Midland Elementary (2009)

Bourcier said HCS holds the record for having three schools from one district win in a single year (2015) and having one school win three separate years.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. The National Blue Ribbon Schools award is now in it’s 38th year.