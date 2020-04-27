Ocean Lakes Family Campground: SC governor’s decision on state of emergency will impact opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ocean Lakes Family Campground says South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s decision on whether or not to extend the state of emergency will impact when the campground will reopen.

On Friday, campground officials announced in a Facebook post the campground would open on May 1.

In an update to Friday’s post, campground officials say “our operations are governed by regulations set forth by the state of SC and Gov. Henry McMaster, as well as our local Horry County Council.”

“With Emergency Orders set to expire in 3 to 7 days, our team reached out to both entities regarding any kind of extended Orders. Hearing none, we had to formulate a plan. We had promised our guests that we would let them know if they needed to cancel/change their existing May reservations 7 days prior to their Arrival Date,” the updated post says. “We will await the Governor’s announcement and until then, will only make new reservations arriving May 13th or later. If you have a reservation between May 1 and May 13, please check back.”

Gov. McMaster is expected to extend South Carolina’s current State of Emergency declaration on Monday, according to his office. The current order is set to expire on April 27th. The new order, which is an extension of the current declaration issued on April 12th and later amended, will last for another 15 days.

