MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New police officers in Myrtle Beach are ready to hit the streets after a swearing-in ceremony Friday.
But the day proved to be doubly special for Officer Lockwood.
That’s because he proposed to his girlfriend at the swearing-in.
Congrats to these two, and all the other new police officers!
- Officer proposes to girlfriend as MBPD holds swearing-in celebration
- Mudslides, floods kill 34 people in western Kenya
- BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
- 6 Upstate SC law officers charged with domestic violence in 6 months
- Traffic flowing again after crash on Hwy. 17 Bypass shuts down southbound traffic