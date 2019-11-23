Officer proposes to girlfriend as MBPD holds swearing-in celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New police officers in Myrtle Beach are ready to hit the streets after a swearing-in ceremony Friday.

But the day proved to be doubly special for Officer Lockwood.

That’s because he proposed to his girlfriend at the swearing-in.

Congrats to these two, and all the other new police officers!

