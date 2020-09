MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are at the scene investigating a shooting on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.

One person was injured in a shooting just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday on the 300 block of Broadway Street, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The injured person is receiving treatment, police said.

