Officers on scene of crash involving several vehicles near Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark, 2 taken to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles near the Myrtle Beach Pelican’s Ballpark, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Officers are investigating the crash in the area of 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway, Cpl. Vest said. The call came in around 7:26 a.m. Friday.
Two people have been taken to the hospital, according to Captain Jonathan Evans, with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
