One person dead after reportedly falling off Ocean Boulevard hotel balcony

UPDATE: According to a police report, the person who reportedly fell off the Ocean Reef Resort balcony died.

A death investigation is ongoing.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are responding to reports of a person falling off a balcony on Ocean Boulevard.

Cpl. Vest tells News13 officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They are responding to 7100 North Ocean Boulevard. That’s where the Ocean Reef Resort is located.

Detectives are on scene snapping photos and working to learn more.

An area near the 72nd Avenue beach access was blocked off with crime scene tape.

No word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries or what led to this. Count on News13 as we learn more details.