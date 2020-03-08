Officials identify pedestrian killed Friday on Highway 9

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The pedestrian killed Friday night in Little River has been identified by officials.

Gregory Tetreault, 37, of Little River died in the traffic incident, according to deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Troopers say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday along Highway 9 near Sea Mountain Highway.

A 2006 Chevy truck hit the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. No charges are expected to be filed.

Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

