One dead after lightning strike injures several people in Georgetown County

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a lightning strike injured several people in Georgetown County.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, confirmed to News13 that one person has died after the lightning strike.

Assistant Chief Tony Hucks, with the Georgetown County Fire Department, told News13 that three people were impacted by the lightning strike.

Hucks said one person died and two other had minor injuries. Crews responded around 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service originally reported a lightning strike in Georgetown County struck 12 people.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge previously told News13 that 12 people had been struck by lightning near the Lawshe Plantation and were being taken to the hospital.

