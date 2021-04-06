Officials: Murrells Inlet biker bar can keep alcohol license after paying $17,500 fine

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR) has dropped a case seeking to revoke the alcohol license of a popular Murrells Inlet biker bar after the bar paid a $17,500 fine, according to documents obtained by News13.

The DOR said the $17,500 fine is one of the largest penalties imposed by the department for alcohol-related violations.

The Department of Revenue will assess one violation against Suck, Bang, Blow’s on-premises beer and wine permit, and one violation against the bar’s restaurant liquor by the drink permit.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue was looking to have the alcohol license for Suck, Bang, Blow permanently revoked for repeatedly violating Governor Henry McMaster’s executive orders enacted due to COVID-19.

A hearing was previously scheduled for February but was later moved to April 14 before being dropped.

In documents obtained by News13, the SCDOR claimed Suck, Bang, Blow operated in violation of Executive Order 2020-18 during Myrtle Beach Bike Week the week of July 13-19.

SCDOR documents show between the time of April 27 and Aug. 2 — when the executive order was rescinded — the bar advertised about 40 live music events. SCDOR specifically mentions a Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony concert on July 18.