Officials: No foul play suspected after missing Conway woman found dead in her home

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office have determined no foul play is suspected after a missing woman was found dead in her home Tuesday.

Over the course of the investigation that began in February, Marianne Marsh’s home and surrounding areas were searched with helicopters, drones, and by foot multiple times, Mikayla Moskov, Public Information Officer said.

Police said a family member contact police Tuesday after noticing a foul odor coming from Marsh’s home. Another search took place and her remains were found.

HCPD determined that prior to her death, Marsh hid herself in a remote and obscure area in the attic of her home, which was not visible to others and “required Marsh’s small physical stature and intimate knowledge of the home’s architecture to successfully enter,” police said.

Criminal charges are not anticipated.

“Horry County Police Department would like to offer condolences to all those affected by this loss,” Moskov said. “This is a terrible time for the family and friends of Marsh, and we can only hope there is some peace to be found in the future.”

