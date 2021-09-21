Officials search for missing person last seen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are searching for a missing person who was last seen in Myrtle Beach.

Sheridan Wahl, 21, was reported missing Sunday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The investigation determined Myrtle Beach police don’t have jurisdiction over the case and have transferred the case to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to a police report, Wahl came to Myrtle Beach to visit a family member. She FaceTimed a family member at about 1:00 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard. She tried to rent a scooter but was denied because she wasn’t wearing shoes, so she said she was going home.

The family member told her to stay the night to not have to make the long drive home and hasn’t been heard from since.

A family member said Wahl could be headed back to Tampa, Florida. News13 is working to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.

