Man shot in Horry County officer-involved shooting was armed with trooper’s taser, solicitor says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials held a news conference Thursday to give an update on Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

This comes hours after friends and family of Tristan Vereen, who was killed in the shooting after fleeing a traffic stop, held a news conference calling for justice and transparency.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the trooper tased Vereen, and then when they were on the ground, Vereen allegedly took the taser and used it on the trooper. Vereen also allegedly bit the officer. After Vereen tased the trooper, he was shot once in the chest, according to Richardson.

Vereen allegedly said “I’m not going back to jail” to which the trooper said he wasn’t going back to jail and to just pull over, according to Richardson.

There was no body cam, but there was dashcam and surveillance footage. The video has not been released to the public or viewed by News13. Video was shown to the family. Richardson said the trooper did have audio recording on his belt clip.

Richardson said the video will eventually be released to the public.

