NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Officials with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is warning residents of a sinkhole.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the sinkhole is located in the area of Sea Mt. Hwy and Ye Olde Kings Hwy in lane two.

The department says a cones have been placed in the roadway. Public works is aware and working on the issue.

