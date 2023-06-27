GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working on safety projects in Murrells Inlet.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said Murrells Inlet, spanning from Huntington Beach State Park to Garden City — including the marsh walk area, is all crucial to the vitality of Georgetown County as well as the safety of its residents and visitors.

Stacy Johnson, with Murrells Inlet 2020, a nonprofit organization that works to make Murrells Inlet a desirable location for people to live and work while also conserving its nature, said about a decade-and-a-half ago, they were trying to find a way for Murrells Inlet to thrive.

They wanted to attract more visitors to the district, so they started building the marsh walk in hopes that it would bring people to the area and keep them here.

It did. Georgetown County officials said Murrells Inlet attracts millions of people every year.

“And it’s all year long,” Johnson said. “It used to be we’d have these seasons, but now it seems to be 12 months out of the year where, ‘hey, people are coming.’ They’re enjoying the bands, they’re getting nice refreshments, they’re enjoying time with their family and friends.”

As the marsh walk gains more traffic, so does Highway 17. To keep those on foot and behind the wheel safe, Georgetown County deputies lowered the speed limit to 25 mph and are encouraging the area’s restaurants to add lights for nighttime safety.

“But it is very dark. When you’re rolling through here at nighttime, you’ve got so much pedestrian traffic trying to get from one side of the road to another side of the road,” Weaver said. “We have got to improve the lighting in this area.”

The sheriff’s office also said they are working with the area’s bars and restaurants to avoid a “Broadway at the Beach atmosphere,” which means marsh walk restaurants close before midnight.

“Years ago, they’d stay up till 12, 1, 2 in the morning just trying to get that last bit of dime on alcohol. They don’t do that anymore,” Weaver said.

“You get kind of a little bit more flavor in like Murrells Inlet than you do in like North Myrtle Beach,” said Katie Donegan, who was visiting from Boston. “It’s mostly visitors and here, you get a little more local flavor, I think.”

Murrells Inlet 2020 is looking for help funding a new economic impact study on the district’s success. For more information on that, click here.