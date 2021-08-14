Ohio man files lawsuit over alleged bed bugs at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man is suing a Myrtle Beach resort, alleging that members of his family were bitten by bed bugs while staying there in May.

Lawyers for Michael Campbell of Guernsey County, Ohio, filed the lawsuit Friday in Horry County Common Pleas Court. The suit names the Patricia Grand Resort LLC, the Patricia Grand Homeowner’s Assoication Inc., and Vacasa LLC as defendants.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by News13, Campbell and his family staying were staying at the Patricia Grand by Vacasa at 2710 N. Ocean Boulevard, where they were bitten by bed beds during the third night of their vacation. The lawsuit says the bugs were in the mattresses, bedding and carpet in their room.

The lawsuit says the resort was negligent for not keeping the rooms safe by treating them for an infestation. It also seeks actual and punitive damages for alleged intentional inflection of emotional distress, premises liability, breach of contract and unfair trade practices.

The family also suffers from “severe and permanent emotional distress, humiliation, mental anguish, indignity, loss of pleasures and enjoyment of life” that will require psychological and psychiatric medical care and treatment, the lawsuit says.

News13 has reached out to the resort’s owner, Oceana Resorts, but has not received a response.