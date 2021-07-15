Ohio powerlifting coach drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old powerlifting coach from Ohio died Wednesday evening after being pulled from the Ocean in Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard and officials with the school district he worked for.

Police were called Wednesday to the beach in the area of 101 6th Avenue South for reports of a drowning, according to a police report. Marzell Pink was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died, Willard said.

Pink was a powerlifting coach for the Cleveland Powerlifting Club.

“I got the call from his wife,” Eli Auerback, the club’s assistant coach, told WJW in Cleveland. “The shock of it was enormous.”

Pink leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“My understanding is that someone in the water needed help and he went to help,” Auerbach said. “That is exactly what he would do.”

Frank Brinker with USA Powerlifting Ohio said Pink had a huge heart and was always smiling. Brinker said he made a difference in many young lives.

“Just watching these kids light up when they hit a big lift and listening to him talk to them at the scoring table while they planned their attempts,” he said.

Back in May, Pink and his powerlifting team went to their first national competition in Colorado. They finished top five in the nation.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released the following statement:

“Students and staff across the district are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the CMSD school community. Mr. Pink served CMSD the last three years as Dean of Engagement and as powerlifting coach at Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School and he worked for the district for decades.”

The district said grief counselors will be available at the school to assist students and staff this week and will also return Aug. 2 when students return to school.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Pink’s wife and young children.