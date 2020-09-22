One arrested, one injured after car flips over in Myrtle Beach

Car flips in the area of 17th Ave. S and Grissom Parkway (WBTW) (Mugshot Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Jail)

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to correct the location of the crash to 17th Ave. South.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested and another person was injured after a car flipped over in Myrtle Beach Monday evening, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened Monday evening in the area of 17th Ave. South and Grissom Parkway.

Morris Tyson Miller, 37, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. His bond was set at $439 for the reckless driving charge and $232 for the driving without a license charge.

There is no word the condition of the person who was injured.

