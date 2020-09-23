One dead after crash on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a crash on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach Monday, according to police.

Police said an officer was parked in the median of Hwy 17 and 8th Ave. North using radar around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a black Honda CRV speeding. Radar confirmed the driver’s speed at 61 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the police report.

The officer attempted to pull the speeding vehicle over, but up the road, the vehicle crashed into white GMC Sierra, police said. The GMC Sierra was flipped upside down on its roof.

The driver of the Honda CRV had an apparent head injury, according to police. The driver said he was ok but then became unresponsive as medics arrived.

He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died, police said. Upon investigation, police found an unopened can of beer on the roadway next to the driver’s side door of the Honda CRV.

Police found a cup in the cupholder with a dark liquid that smelled like whiskey and coke. Police also found a case of beer in the back driver’s side floor board and several empty beer bottles, according to the police report.

The driver of the GMC Sierra told police he was traveling southbound and tried to make a U-Turn at Vereen Drive and was hit by the Honda CRV, which caused his truck to overturn. The driver of the GMC Sierra was uninjured, police said.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was given a citation for failing to yield the right of way. Police said the truck driver caused the accident, but was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the Honda CRV “did have open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle and was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but his negligence did not cause great bodily injury or death to another person,” police said.

An identity of the person killed has not been released by the coroner, pending notification of the family.