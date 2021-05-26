One dead after Little River crash

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Little River. That’s according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Lee reports the crash happened Tuesday around 9:51 p.m. when a person was hit by a 2004 Honda on Highway 17 near Baldwin Drive. Trooper Lee says the person was illegally crossing the roadway when they were hit.

The person was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not yet been released. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

