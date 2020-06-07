One dead following wreck Sunday in Longs: Authorities

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – One person died Sunday following a wreck in Longs, authorities say.

The wreck happened at 10:38 a.m. on Highway 9 near the corner of Pine Needle Drive, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Mazda CX-5 was taking a left onto Highway 9 from Pine Needle Drive when it was hit on the driver’s side by a 2005 Kia Optima, according to Trooper Tidwell.

Both drivers were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Both were wearing seatbelts

The driver of the Mazda died at the hospital, SCHP said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Patrick Finnegan, 74, of Longs.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. Count on News13 for updates.

