One hurt after early-morning crash on Highway 501

AYNOR AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is seriously hurt after an early-morning crash on Highway 501 near Aynor.

The wreck happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, when an SUV struck a tree near Nutmeg Road, according to a Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook post.

The person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center by LifeNet helicopter.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash. One lane in each direction had to be closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

No word yet on the victim’s condition. Count on News13 for updates on this story.