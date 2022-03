CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt, and lanes are blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials responded to the area of E. Cox Ferry Road and Conway Plantation Drive at 8:09 p.m. HCFR says one person was sent to the hospital. No word on the condition of that person.

Officials ask you to avoid the area to avoid delays.

