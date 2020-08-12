One injured after boat crashes into tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a boat crashed into a tree Tuesday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened on the Intracoastal Waterway in the 3300 block of Waccamaw Blvd. near the railroad bridge around 6:30 p.m., HCFR said.

Another person on the boat signed a medical waiver.

