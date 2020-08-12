One injured after boat crashes into tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a boat crashed into a tree Tuesday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened on the Intracoastal Waterway in the 3300 block of Waccamaw Blvd. near the railroad bridge around 6:30 p.m., HCFR said.
Another person on the boat signed a medical waiver.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County teacher vacancy doubles, more than 1000 open teacher positions in SC
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
- Better storm chance late in the week
- Horry County police build fumigation tent to lift prints from stolen industrial cleaners
- Feds offer $460 million in public transportation grants