HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car crashed into a home in Horry County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on St. Catherine Bay Court. The person injured was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

It is unclear if the person injured was inside the car or inside the home.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries after this vehicle vs. building call.



Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to St. Catherine Bay Court at 1:31 p.m.



Surfside Beach Fire Department provided mutual aid on this call.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/PYQ0gVSwsJ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 16, 2020

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if the driver will face charges.

