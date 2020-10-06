One injured after car crashes into utility pole in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday evening in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 6:34 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Hwy 90. One person was taken to the hospital.

At 6:34 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle vs. utility pole accident at Riverside Drive and Highway 90 in Conway.



One injured person was transported to the hospital.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/elsfyhakyi — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 6, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

