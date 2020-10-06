CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday evening in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the crash happened at 6:34 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Hwy 90. One person was taken to the hospital.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- One injured after car crashes into utility pole in Conway
- Providence police release video of girl being abducted as search for suspect continues
- Warming up for mid week
- Netflix indicted by Texas grand jury for ‘lewd’ depiction of children in ‘Cuties’
- Train crashes into car in Lake City