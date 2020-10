HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 1:09 p.m. on Macklen Road. The car crashed into a utility pole and overturned, HCFR said.

At 1:09 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Macklen Rd. The vehicle became overturned while hitting a utility pole. 1 person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/cRwhVCahGo — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 27, 2020

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries. Only one car was involved.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.