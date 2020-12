HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday after a car hit a light post in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Burcale Road and Riverside Drive.

One person was taken to the hospital. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.