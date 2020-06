AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car hit a tree in Aynor Wednesday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the call for the crash in the 900 block of Maple Street came in at 4:36 p.m.

One person is being transported to the hospital following this vehicle vs. tree accident at 939 Maple St. in Aynor.



This call was dispatched to Horry County Fire Rescue crews at 4:36 p.m.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/tJ50MbBxqU — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 24, 2020

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated, HCFR said.