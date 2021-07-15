One injured after car overturns into trees near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday night after a car overturned into trees near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:48 p.m. in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Ronald McNair Boulevard, HCFR said. One person was partially ejected and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews can clear the area.