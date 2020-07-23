One injured after car submerged in pond near Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a car became submerged in a pond in the Socastee area Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called out to the 8800 block of Highway 814 at 8:12 p.m., HCFR said. When crews arrived, the person in the car was already out of the vehicle.

HCFR’s dive team and marine rescue team will help get the car out of the water.

The person injured was transported to the hospital.

