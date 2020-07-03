Injuries reported after crash in Socastee involving Highway Patrol trooper

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a crash in Socastee involving a Highway Patrol trooper Friday, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 11:07 a.m. on SC 707 and Stonebridge Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It is not clear if the trooper was injured. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
