Injuries reported after crash in Socastee involving Highway Patrol trooper

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CRASH GENERIC_1560012632919.JPG.jpg

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a crash in Socastee involving a Highway Patrol trooper Friday, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 11:07 a.m. on SC 707 and Stonebridge Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It is not clear if the trooper was injured. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories