HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday evening after a crash on Highway 31 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near mile-marker 11, HCFR said. One person was extricated and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

At 5:29 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 31 S near mile marker 11.



Extrication operations were needed. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/uar4KACq3J — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 2, 2021

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.