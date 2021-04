LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday after a fiery crash in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:09 p.m. on Highway 31, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash and one vehicle caught on fire. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

At 5:09 p.m., #HCFR was dispatched to 204 Highway 31 (Red Bluff Landing) in Longs for a two-vehicle accident in which one of the vehicles caught fire.



The fire was extinguished.



1 person was transported to the hospital by #HCFR.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/fljDtyG0vA — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 26, 2021

No other information was immediately available.