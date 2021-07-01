One injured after Green Sea-area crash; drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a crash in the Green Sea-area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 9:19 p.m. in the area of West Highway 9 Bypass and Green Sea Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which ended up in the woods.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to traffic being blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.