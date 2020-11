CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Krystal Lane and Joy Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 17, 2020

HCFR said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.